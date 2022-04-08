YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Locketti, 93, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, April 5, 2022.

John was born January 28, 1929 in Youngstown, one of seven children to Joseph and Anna (Tomaino) Locketti.

He was loved by everyone who met him but by no one more than his beautiful wife, Mary and their three children. He was known as “Pups,” a nickname given to him by his grandchildren. He was generous, funny, and kind, as well as a devout Catholic who said the rosary daily.

John and Mary created a home where everyone was welcome and he continued to do so after her passing. He enjoyed spending time with his family most of all and found great joy in watching his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, often doing silly things like riding their tricycle or putting on a funny hat, just to hear them laugh. We all knew him as a great dancer, singer and cook, prone to burst into song like Dean Martin at any moment. He was very social, enjoyed a good conversation and was always happy to hear anyone’s story. He loved sports, especially if someone he loved was playing them. He was great at math and more accurate than a GPS for directions, right up to his final days. Before he passed, he was still playing cards, backgammon, Scrabble, Rummikub and solving crossword and Suduko puzzles. He played to win and when the game was gin, he couldn’t be beaten.

John attended Chaney High School and was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army.

He co-owned Huck & Bully’s Motors with his late friend, Huck Tacsik, later working at McKenzie Muffler, Oldberg Manufacturing and National Strapping.

John will be greatly missed by his loving children, Joe Locketti, Paula (Gary) Grandolph and Jackie (Ken) Jones; grandchildren, Jonathan (Alison) Locketti, Dominic Locketti, Ross (Kelcie) Grandolph, Carly Grandolph and Jordan (Tina) Locketti; great-grandchildren, Nina, Joel and Claire Locketti; Godchildren, Vince (Joyce) Marco, Kelly (Bobby) Havrilla and John (Karen) Tomaino; brother-in-law, Tony (Lana) Squillante; Pat Machel; bonus daughters, Monique Kane and Brenda Petite and many nieces, nephews and friends who loved him.

Besides his parents, John was preceded in death by his loving wife, Mary (Squillante); in-laws, Antoinette and Armand Marco; siblings, Rose Locketti, Mary Taylor, William Locketti, Viola Essany, Grace Kohut and Frances Evans and daughter-in-law, Elaine Locketti.

The Locketti family would like to thank Melissa and David Smith for the care and kindness they showed to John and his family during the final months of his life.

Calling hours will be 10:00 – 10:50 a.m., Monday, April 11, 2022 at Our Lady of Sorrows at St. Matthias Church, followed immediately by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Military honors will be rendered at the church.

Arrangements handled by Kubina-Yuhasz-Wasko. To leave condolences, please go to www.waskofamily.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of John Locketti, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, April 11 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.