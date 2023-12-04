BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – There will be a Mass of Christian burial at 11:00 a.m., on Thursday, December 7, 2023, at St. Luke Catholic Parish in Boardman for John Kuras, 94, who passed away Friday, December 1, 2023, surrounded by his family.

John Kuras was born on February 17, 1929, in Poland, Europe, the son of Peter and Josephine Kuras.

Immigrating to the United States of America after World War II, he found his forever home in Youngstown, Ohio. There, he met his wife of 70 years, Barbara Jean.

He was an active member of St. Stanislaus Church in Youngstown and retired from General Electric where he worked for over 30 years.

John served in the United States Army and was active in the local Veterans group.

Taking up the sport later in life, he was an avid golfer.

Above all else, he provided a great support system for his wife, children, grandchildren and friends.

He never forgot his Polish heritage and shared it with everyone he met.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara; three sons, John (Marybeth) of Cranberry, Pennsylvania, Joseph (Joanie) of Boardman, Ohio; Jim (Annie) of Odenton, Maryland; his three grandchildren, Michael (Laura), Corie and Alison and sister, Ginny (Ike) Helon of Arizona.

He is proceeded in death by his parents, Peter and Josephine and his sister, Sophie.

The family would like to extend their thanks to all of his caregivers and Dr. Joseph Zeno and staff.

Please join us in celebrating a life that was worth living.

The Kuras family will receive friends on Thursday, December 7, 2023, from 9:30 – 10:45 a.m., at St. Luke Parish, 5235 South Avenue Boardman, Ohio 44512.

A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m., officiated by the Very Reverend Monsignor John A. Zuraw. Chapel services at Lake Park Cemetery will follow.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you keep John and Barbara in your thoughts and prayers.

The family has entrusted the care of John to the Kubina Yuhasz Wasko Funeral Home, Boardman.

