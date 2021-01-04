John J. “Teenie” Gordulic, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John J. “Teenie” Gordulic, 87, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 28, 2020.

He was born on October 6, 1933 in Youngstown, a son of the late John and Sophie Suckenick Gordulic.

John graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1952.

He was a veteran of the United States Army.

He worked as a milkman for Petersburg Creamery from 1953 until 1968 and then owned and operated “Teenies Tavern”, which still operates today.

Teenie loved his time at the tavern for the last 56 years (since 1964). It was his home away from home. He was a natural entrepreneur. The friendship he gained through the business were incredibly special to him. Teenie proudly sponsored many men’s and women’s teams, from softball, touch football, bowling, darts, billiards and a golf league. He was an avid bowler and golfer. He loved his polkas and hosted many polka jam sessions at the tavern.

John was a devout Catholic and a lifelong parishioner at St. Matthias Church. He was a member of the JEDNOTA, Sokols and the First Catholic Slovak Ladies Association. Most of all, John will be remembered for being a hard worker and a wonderful provider for his family.

John leaves behind to cherish his memory, his children, John (Patty) Gordulic, Susan (Ron) Cappitte, and Lori (John) Welsh; his grandchildren, Ron (fiancée, Krissi Sipus) Cappitte, Brianna (Josh Lawrence) Gordulic and Alexis Gordulic; great-grandchildren, Robert John Lawrence and Arya Ciccarelli; a sister, Aggie Golladay of San Diego; a companion, Lois Ezzo and a host of nieces and nephews.

Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, the former Frances Zumerling, who he married July 11, 1959 and who passed away August 13, 1999 and his siblings, Mary Ann Halaparda, Dolores Watson, Margaret Montemarano, Carl Gordulic and infant Richard.

Due to the current virus pandemic, his family held a private viewing and Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, January 4, 2021.

He is interred next to his wife at Calvary Cemetery.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Kubina-Yuhasz-Wasko Funeral Home.

