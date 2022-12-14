YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) –Johanne Uhrain, 73, passed away peacefully on December 10, 2022.

Johanne was born February 22, 1949 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Henry and Eleanor Lisiecki Skarbek.

She was a 1967 graduate of Poland High School.

Through the course of her life, she worked at several places, including department store manager at Consolidated & Mr. Wiggs, her plaster craft molding business “Marian’s Plastercraft” with husband, Children’s Palace, and lastly as a cable maker, inspector, and repair person at Packard Electric, division GM/Delphi Packard Automotive Systems until her retirement. Her most important job though was a homemaker.

Johanne was truly one of a kind. She was woman of strong faith with a tender soul and big heart. Whether it be caretaking her family or friends or finding a lonely person and striking up a friendship and smile. She was loyal to her friends, many of them from when she was in high school or shortly after. Johanne loved to celebrate, whether it be decorating her home for the holidays, or by sending cards to her family for every occasion, letting them know she was thinking about them. She was an animal lover, and took care of her special canine companion for almost 15 years before his passing.

She was devoted to God and always praying for others. Often dedicating and volunteering her time in a variety of ways including biblical study, Polish dance instructing at Krakusy Hall, and as “Ladybug” the professional clown. She was a talented person who enjoyed playing cards, painting, crafts, dancing, and music. She kept current with the times by even introducing disco music and dancing to her nieces. She was always there to support her family, bonding them close enough that cousins were considered more like siblings.

Johanne leaves behind her cherished memories, her children, Michelle (Brian) Chaffin and Michael (Chiharu) Uhrain IV, her grandsons, Mikey V. and Jackson, sister, Phyllis Myslak, and nieces, Barbara (Brian) Bizub, Dianne (Jim) Hunt, and Carole (James) Collins, as well as many great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

The family has entrusted Kubina Yuhasz Wasko Funeral Home with Johanne’s arrangements, where they will receive friends from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 17, 2022. A celebration of her life will be held at 10:00 a.m. She will be laid to rest with her parents at Lake Park Cemetery.

