Joanne Katherine Deemer, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joanne Katherine Deemer, 78, passed away peacefully with her family at her side on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at Shepherd of the Valley in Boardman after a long and courageous battle for her life.

Joanne was born on Christmas Day, December 25, 1942 in Youngstown, a daughter of Vernon C. and Margaret Hudak Deemer.

Joanne was baptized Roman Catholic and kept her faith and relationship with God throughout her life. She also visited and contributed to other churches.

Joanne was a lifelong resident of the Youngstown area. She was a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School and Youngstown State University and attended the St. Louis Institute of Music. She completed her graduate studies at Kent State University.

She taught Home Economics at South High School as her first professional job and later moved to Cortland where she was a teacher at Lakeview High School. She was a talented musician and loved performing on the piano; she taught private piano lessons for over 50 years. Some of her students would perform at annual recitals at the Butler Art Institute and Joanne gave freely of her talents by volunteering at area nursing homes and judging piano competitions. She was also a world traveler, combining education with touring Europe and Hawaii.

She leaves behind her sisters, Darlene (Joseph) MacBenn, Christine (Sean O’Toole) Flak and Cynthia Frohman of Painsville; her nieces and nephews, Olivia (Kevin Kennedy) Flak, Rick Flak, Joseph V. (Melissa) MacBenn and Bobbi (Maria Eidam) Frohman, as well as grandnephews, Sagan and Sawyer Flak and a grandniece, Megan MacBenn.

Joanne was preceded in death by her parents, Vernon and Margaret Deemer. She was a devoted caretaker of Margaret until her death in 2010.

The family has entrusted Joanne’s care to the Kubina-Yuhasz-Wasko Funeral Home.

Private graveside services will be held for her family at Calvary Cemetery.

The families wishes to thank Dr. Barton, the Palliative Care Department and the staff of Mercy Health, Shepherd of the Valley and Hospice of the Valley for the compassionate care of Joanne in her time of need.

