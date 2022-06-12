NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – After a long courageous battle with COPD, JoAnn M. Veauthier slipped away peacefully on Friday, June 10, 2022. She was 78 years old.

JoAnn was born April 27, 1944 in Youngstown, Ohio and was the third child of Michael and Helen Janci.

She lived her entire life in the Youngstown area and was a proud graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School (1961) where she took great pride in playing the clarinet in the marching band.

She bowled with friends in her younger years and met the love of her life, Nick, at the Holiday Bowl in Struthers, Ohio. JoAnn and Nick were married on July 23, 1966 at Saint Stanislaus catholic church and would have celebrated 56 years of marriage this year.

Her work life started as a counter clerk for a local fish market and later, was employed as a bookkeeper by the L. Hollander & Co Meat Company, the John Zidian Company, Advanced Auto Parts, Mahoning County Children’s Services and Youngstown Hearing and Speech from where she retired. Additionally, she was the business manager for Four Season’s Pest Control, the company she and her husband started to support their family during the economically challenging 1980s.

JoAnn often recalled fondly the times she spent volunteering at Saint Nicholas Elementary School and at Cardinal Mooney High School where all her children attended and where she made many close friends. JoAnn understood the true gift of friendship − maintaining relationships from childhood and bringing new friends into the fold throughout her life − always enriching those around her.

Her legacy is her family for which her love and support was unconditional. She encouraged her four children and eight grandchildren to reach for the stars −always celebrating their successes but more importantly ever present with support for any set back or challenge that might arise. Certainly her husband, children, and grandchildren will miss her attentive ear, sage advice, positive reinforcement, accepting nature and excellent baking skills.

JoAnn loved sports, she especially enjoyed watching her children and grandchildren in their endeavors in baseball, wrestling, basketball, soccer, football, skiing and cross country running. She was an avid Cleveland Indians/Guardians and Notre Dame football fan, almost never missing a game, even when she was not feeling well. She was also a sympathetic supporter of the Cleveland Browns, and she recently discovered a love of professional basketball. We are certain she has courtside seats for the NBA finals.

She will be missed dearly by her husband Nick; daughters, Cindy (Jerry) Studnicha and Jackie (Jason) Scharff; sons, Nicholas (Alicia) Veauthier and Brian (Bridget) Veauthier; her grandchildren, Katie, Matthew, Aidan, Samantha, Eleanor, Julia, Jackson and Nick; as well as many nieces, nephews and good friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents (Michael and Helen Janci) and her two brothers (Michael “Mickey” and Richard “Dick” Janci).

The family has entrusted JoAnn’s care to the Kubina Yuhasz Wasko Funeral Home, where they will receive friends and family on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.

On Thursday, a prayer service will be held at 10:15 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Charles Borromeo Parish at 11:00 a.m.

She will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers please consider praying a rosary in memory of JoAnn (which she prayed daily) and/or donating to your favorite charity in her honor.

