Jean Tocicki, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jean “Jeannie” Tocicki, 84, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020.

She was born November 26, 1935 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Joseph & Frances Nowak Tocicki.

She graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1953 and worked for Penn Ohio Towel Supply and then worked for Packard Electric until her retirement.

Jeannie was an active member of St. Stanislaus Church, where she was involved in the Altar and Rosary Sodality, Infant Jesus of Prague Guild, the CWA Post 1222 Ladies Auxillary, the St. Stanislaus Senior Citizens and the Generations of Faith and was extremely active with the church’s pierogi program.

She also was involved with the Fellows Riverside Gardens at Mill Creek Park, the Stambaugh Pillars, Youngstown Area Arts Council, the Polish Arts Club, the Mahoning Valley Historical Society and the Ohio Historical Society.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her nieces, Irene Sinkele, Phyllis Ashley, Joan (Jeff) Bott, Delores (Tracy) Benson and Denise (Bill) Patrick; her nephews, Richard Suchora, Daniel (Patty) Suchora, Jerry (Joyce) Laska, Chuck (Mary) Laska, Joe (Michelle) Tocicki, as well as many great-nieces and nephews and several great-great-nieces and nephews.

Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Walter “Katzy” and Edward Tocicki, Lillian Oleksak, Stella Suchora, Helen Laska, Anna Tocicki; nephews, Chester Oleksak and Jim Laska.

An hour of calling will be held from 9:00 – 9:50 a.m. on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at St. Stanislaus Kostka Church, followed immediately by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, Jeannie would prefer that any material contributions be made to either the St. Vincent de Paul Society 317 Via Mount Carmel Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44505 or to the Beatitude House, 238 Tod Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44504.

The family has entrusted Jeannie’s care to the Kubina-Yuhasz-Wasko Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Monday, June 29, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.