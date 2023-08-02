POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jason R. Babnic, 26, passed away Sunday, July 30, 2023.

Jason was born July 14, 1997, in Youngstown, the son of Bob and Cyndi (Miller) Babnic.

He was a 2015 graduate of Boardman High School and a lifelong area resident.

He worked as a lead electrical technician with P.M.C. Systems of North Jackson.

Jason was a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Parish at St. Mathias Catholic Church.

He enjoyed bowling with his friends on the Window World Bowling team every Wednesday night at Boardman Lanes. Jason loved riding motorcycles, going to concerts and camping. Most of all, he cherished all of the fun and good times he had with his many family members and friends.

Jason will be deeply missed and always remembered by his parents; his sister, Becca Babnic of Poland; his aunt, Caroline Fanta and cousin, Jonathan (Tara Potkanowicz) Fanta.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Bob and Dorothy Babnic and maternal grandparents, Paul and Ann Miller.

The Babnic family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Kubina-Yuhasz-Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Friday, August 4, 2023 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home on Market Street in Boardman and again on Saturday, August 5, 2023 from 9:00 – 9:45 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Parish at St. Mathias Catholic Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow at 10:00 a.m., officiated by Rev. John Jerek.

Interment will take place at Calvary Cemetery.

