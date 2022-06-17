YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janice Marie Hunter, 87, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 11, 2022 surrounded by her family.

Janice was born July 22, 1934 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Otis Justin and Ruth Elizabeth (Motz) Smith.

A graduate of Canfield High School, Janice was a devoted wife and mother and lifelong resident of Boardman Township.

In her free time, she enjoyed trying her hand at various crafts, meetings with the Red Hat Club and spending time with friends and family. Janice loved vacationing at Rehoboth Beach, where she spent many summers and cheering on her favorite sports teams, especially the Ohio State Buckeyes.

She was a member of St. Columba Cathedral Catholic Church.

She worked as a manager at Dollar Bank after raising her family.

Janice leaves to cherish her memory, her children, Joyce (Robert) Kirkpatrick of Girard, Judy (Stephen) DeDonato of Holland, Ohio, John (Alexia) Hunter of Columbus, Ohio and James (Amanda) Hunter of San Antonio, Texas; six grandchildren, Kellie (Pratheek) Kakkasseril of Canfield, Robert (Natalie) Kirkpatrick of Lexington, Kentucky, Amy DeDonato of San Francisco, California, Krista (Jason) Neal of LaGrange, Kentucky, Ryan Kirkpatrick of Austintown and Emily (Constantine) Karras of Chicago, Illinois; nine great-grandchildren, Maya, Colin and Anjali Kakkasseril, Karadee, Aubrey, Evelynn and Connor Kirkpatrick and Anna and Avery Neal and her sisters, Emmalyn (James) Borak of Youngstown and Mary Flandrick of Pasadena, California.

Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John Hunter, who passed away December 9, 2018 and her siblings, Otis “Butch” Smith and Patricia Melek.

Private funeral services were held for Janice at Kubina-Yuhasz-Wasko Funeral Home.

The family would like to offer a special thank you to the kind and compassionate staff in the Special Care unit at Humility House in Austintown and the Hospice of the Valley.

Those wishing to honor her are asked to consider a donation in her name to Hospice of the Valley, Easter Seals of Mahoning, Trumbull & Columbiana Counties, or the Alzheimer’s Association.

