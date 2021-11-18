James Duponty, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James J. Duponty 90, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, formally of Boardman, Ohio passed away on November 13, 2021.

James was born October 27, 1931, in Youngstown, son of the late James V. an Anna (Deluca) Duponty.

He was a U.S. Navy Veteran, honorably discharged May 27, 1954.

James was a long-time businessman in Boardman with his brother Anthony. They Owned and operated Duponty Bros. Towing for 42 years.

He leaves behind three sons, Gary (Kim), Craig (Terry) and Kenneth (Mary Ann) and a daughter, Lori (Mark) Burbrink.

He is survived by a brother, Anthony (Doris) Duponty; nine grandchildren, Terri Duponty- Schneider, Michelle Duponty, Gary (Alicia) Duponty, Craig Duponty, Jr., Jennifer (Bob) Pascucci, Jessica (Mathew Paul) Duponty, Michael (Kari) Duponty, Alicia Duponty and Mathew (Bridgete) Burbrink and 11 great-grandchildren, Kathryn Castle, Joey Schneider, Joey Sylvester, Braiden Emery, Logan Duponty, Harley Duponty, Sloan Duponty, Madeline (Maddy) Burbrink, Briella Burbrink, Brayden Burbrink and Vincent Burbrink.

Along with his wife of 63 years, the former Betty Jean Fabian Duponty, James was preceded in death by a brother George; sisters, Madeline Tatarka and Mary Roznoy; a son, James (Jimmy Joe) Duponty and a granddaughter Ashley Burbrink.

Family and friends may call at the Kubina-Yuhasz-Wasko Funeral Home, 5925 Market St. Boardman, Thursday, November 18, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Funeral Service will be Friday November 19, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at funeral home, officiated by Pastor Russ Adams.

Interment will follow at Lake Park Cemetery.

