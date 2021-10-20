Jack Edward Wielbruda, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jack Edward Wielbruda, 67, passed away on Sunday, October 17, 2021, following complications of COVID.

He was born March 3, 1954 in Youngstown, a son of the late Edward and Jean Norberg Wielbruda.

He worked for Youngstown Sheet and Tube and then was an independent contractor.

Jack was an avid lover of sports. He loved to play basketball, baseball and bowling, where he received a couple 300 games. He loved to root on the Indians, the Buckeyes, the Browns and the Packers. Jack looked forward to his annual trip with his best friends, Sam and Walley to the Indians game. When he wasn’t watching his favorite team, he loved to watch western movies, especially anything with John Wayne.

Most of all, Jack was a kindhearted and giving person. He would give the shirt off his back or be there whenever someone needed it. He will truly be missed.

Jack leaves behind to cherish his memory, his sister, Marsha Holecko of Austintown; his nieces and nephew, Tracy (Jason) McNally, Renee Phillips (fiancé, Jeff Jewel), Laura O’Malley (fiancé, Bill Fultz), Kelly (Chad) Pokopatz, James Metzinger and Ashley (John) Conrad, as well as seven great-nephews, three great-nieces and his two dogs he adored, Katie and Molly.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Due to the current circumstances related to COVID, there will be no calling hours or funeral at this time.

He will be buried with his parents at Lake Park Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by Kubina-Yuhasz-Wasko Funeral Home. Please visit www.waskofamily.com to send the family condolences.

A television tribute will air Thursday, October 21 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.