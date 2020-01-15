Irene Siman, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Irene Siman, 92, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Ohio’s Hospice of Dayton.

She was born January 29, 1927 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late Clarence and Anna Miller Castle.

She was a 1946 graduate of Boardman High School and worked as a receptionist for Woodside Receiving Hospital.

She was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Church.

Irene was an animal lover, especially cats. She enjoyed to cross stitch, color, and crochet. Most of all, she adored her grandchildren and her great-grandchild.

Irene leaves behind to cherish her memory, her grandchildren, Charles James “CJ” Siman and Jamie Lynn (Kevin M.) Zavoda of Dayton; her great-granddaughter, Izabella Zavoda and her niece Joanne Merwin.

Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Charles R. Siman, who passed away August 2, 1980; her children, Sharel Ann, Charles T. and Susanne Siman; her daughter-in-law, Geraldine F. Siman and two brothers, Raymond and Robert Castle.

Calling hours will be held from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the Kubina-Yuhasz-Wasko Funeral Home, followed immediately by a prayer service at 2:00 p.m. celebrated by Deacon Paul Lisko.

Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that material contributions be made to Ohio’s Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Avenue, Dayton, OH 45420, in her memory.

