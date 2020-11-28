Henry S. “Hank” (Zasadzinski) Sadinski, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Henry S. “Hank” (Zasadzinski) Sadinski, 89, left this earth and joined the Lord on Sunday, November 15, 2020.

He was born on January 19, 1931 in Youngstown, Ohio, the youngest son of the late Paul and Mary (Saroszinski) Zasadzinski.

Hank graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1949.

He was a proud veteran of the United States Navy, being stationed at Long Beach, California during the Korean War aboard the USS Blue destroyer.

As a senior in high school, he worked at the french fry booth under the iconic Airplane Ride at Idora Park. He also caddied at Mill Creek Golf Course, but his long-time career was as a dedicated Republic Steel/LTV scarfer in the Inspection Department, where he acted as union grievance-man until his retirement in 1985.

He remained active in the Steelworkers Organization of Active Retirees (SOAR) and most recently served as Chapter 1-27-6 President, Site Coordinator for ReUNION, currently the Alliance for American Manufacturing and served for many years on the Senior Advisory Council at Direction Home of Eastern Ohio, previously known as the Area Agency on Aging. He was a member of Holy Apostles at St. Stephen of Hungary Parish, where he enjoyed many years singing in the choir and also belonged to their Senior Citizen group alongside his wife, Mary. During his childhood and young adult years, he was a member of the St. Stanislaus Kostka parish.

He enjoyed polka dancing, fishing, playing cards and spending time with family and friends. He especially loved playing golf and was a member of several leagues, most recently the Mahoning Seniors at the Mahoning Country Club.

Hank leaves behind to cherish his memory, his daughter, Kathleen (David) Basista and son, Robert (Christine) Sadinski; his grandchildren, Robert James (Chelsea) Sadinski, Leah Sadinski, Amy (Brian) Larocque and Kevin Basista; his great-grandchildren, Calvin Sadinski and Asher Jack Larocque; sisters-in-law, Julia Italiano and Jean Mislai and many wonderful nieces and nephews.

Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, the former Mary I. Mislai and his siblings, John, Joseph, Frank, Walter and Sister Helen Marie Zasadzinski of the Franciscan Sisters of Chicago.

Due to the current virus pandemic, his family held a private viewing and Mass of Christian Burial.

He is entombed next to his wife at Calvary Cemetery.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Kubina-Yuhasz-Wasko Funeral Home.

Material tributes in his memory may be made to Direction Home of Eastern Ohio, 1030 N Meridian Road, Youngstown, OH 44509 or to Mahoning County St. Vincent DePaul Society, P.O. Box 224, Youngstown, OH 44501.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Henry S. “Hank” (Zasadzinski) Sadinski, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, November 30 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.