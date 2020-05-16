Helen Yurko, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen Yurko, 90, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 15, 2020.

Helen was born on February 17, 1930 in Youngtown, a daughter of the late Imro and Anna Klimcak Yurko.

She was a retiree of the Accounting Department of GF Business Equipment.

Helen was a lifelong member of St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church and supported all the church events. She was active with both the Senior’s and Byzantine Ladies club in which she held positions and supported all sponsored fundraising events. She was also a lifetime member of the GCU and on a National level where she served as an Auditor but was also involved with the Local GCU Lodge 252 where she also served in numerous capacities. She was very active in planning the local events.

She was an avid bowler and participated in several GCU sponsored bowling events including the Sunday Mixed League. Helen also enjoyed playing bingo and going on bus trips to the various casinos. She was an avid traveler including trips to Europe which included visits to Slovakia to visit family. She enjoyed being around her family for various events. She was always willing to shuttle family and friends if needed.

Helen leaves behind to cherish her memories, her sister, Mary Oleyar of Youngstown, as well as several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews.

Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, John Yurko, Anne Hrusovsky, Margaret Iannazone and her long-time companion, Ed Kikta.

Helen will be buried at Calvary Cemetery and there will be a memorial liturgy held in her honor at a later date.

The Family would also like to thank the staff of the Inn at Poland Way for the kindness and caring shown.

The family has entrusted her care to the Kubina-Yuhasz-Wasko Funeral Home.

