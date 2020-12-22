Helen T. Tomich Sova, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen T. Sova, 99, passed away on December 19, 2020.

She was born December 8, 1921 in Campbell, a daughter of the late John F. and Julia Babidovich Tomich.

Helen worked for the St. Matthias campus, including the school, convent and parish house for over 60 years.

She was also a member of the Altar and Rosary Society, Infant Jesus of Prague Guild, the Catholic Daughters of America, FCSLA, Sokols, and JEDNOTA lodges. She was a devout catholic that made the church the center of her life.

She was a former member of St. Matthias until 2018 and then became a member of The Cathedral at St. Columba Church.

Helen leaves behind her daughter, Juliann (Frank) McLennan of Youngstown; her grandchildren, Mary McLennan and Jonathan McLennan, both of Arizona; her sisters-in-law, Jay and Irene Sova, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John S. Sova, whom she married June 14, 1941 and who passed away December 19, 2002; her sons, J. Howard and Lawrence J. Sova and her siblings, Jayne and Al Gumbs, Irene and Joseph Harris, Ann and Louis Cvengros, Margaret and Stan Jefferies, Edward and Tonie Tomich and Timothy Tomich.

Calling hours will be held from 9:30 – 10:00 a.m. on Monday, December 28, 2020 at The Cathedral at St. Columba Church.

A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, December 28, 2020, at the church, celebrated by Msgr. Peter Polando.

She will be buried next to her husband and son, Lawrence, at Calvary Cemetery.

Per the family’s request, please do not send flowers but rather if you want to send a gift of condolence, have it be made to the funeral home to help defray the costs associated with the funeral.

In accordance with the current safety and health recommendations, please maintain 6-foot social distancing and wear a mask. We politely ask that all visitors that are not staying for the service exit the church after paying their respects to the family. Please do not linger. Thank you.

The family has entrusted Helen’s care to the Kubina-Yuhasz-Wasko Funeral Home. Please visit www.waskofamily.com to send the family condolences.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, December 23 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.