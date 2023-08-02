POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen Toporcer Mamrak, 101, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, passed away on Saturday, July 29, 2023 at Kempton Assisted Living in Greenville, South Carolina. She had lived with her daughter at home in Greenville in her later years and formerly resided in Poland, Ohio until 2013.

Helen was born October 14, 1921, in Youngstown, Ohio of the late Martin and Susan Slanina Toporcer.

She was the widow of Thomas Edward Mamrak, whom she was married to for 60 years.

She attended Chaney High School and then graduated from Saint Elizabeth School of Nursing in 1942.

During her professional career, Helen was employed as an industrial nurse at Republic Steel Corporation.

She is survived by two daughters, Linda Kim of Troy, Ohio and Gail Randall of Greenville, South Carolina and two grandchildren, Mia Taylor of Troy, Ohio and Cathy Kim of Santa Cruz, California. She is also survived by a sister, Irene Lance of St. Pete Beach, Florida and special sister-in- law, Louise Toporcer of Poland, Ohio, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She was predeceased by two sisters, Catherine Kulik and Mary Garchar and one brother, Edward Toporcer.

Helen was a member of the NHS (Nurses’ Health Study) for several years which contributes to medical research.

She enjoyed reading, cooking and spending time with family.

The Mamrak family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Kubina-Yuhasz-Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends on Friday, August 4, 2023, from 9:00 – 9:50 a.m. at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Youngstown. A Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow at 10:00 a.m.

