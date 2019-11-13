Helen L. Mangin, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen L. Mangin, 87, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 9, 2019 surrounded her family.

Helen was born July 18, 1932 in Houston, Pennsylvania, a daughter to the late David B. and Helen Korski Shannon.

Helen found strength from an early age, having lost her mother when she was only three years old.

She was a 1950 graduate of Canonsburg High School.

She proudly worked as one of the first 50 women at a new RCA plant in Canonsburg, until she met and married her husband, John R. Mangin on December 4, 1954, when she reluctantly moved to the Youngstown area for John’s new job in the steel industry. She then worked at Colonna’s Drug Store, where she was held up in an armed robbery. She continued to work by driving school buses and then also was a personal caregiver to individuals who wanted to stay in their homes. All her clientele were gained by word of mouth.

She was of devout Christian faith and belonged to St. Dominic Church.

She was involved in the Moose Lodge in East Palestine; as well as, SNPJ Lodge #153.

She enjoyed to dance (which is how she met her husband), receive beautiful flowers, spend summers camping at SNPJ and decorate for all holidays. She attended her grandchildrens’ soccer, baseball, basketball and golf games, their band concerts and dance recitals. She loved to bake pizzelles, nut rolls and cookies. She canned tomatoes for Sunday spaghetti dinners. She crocheted, cross-stitched and ceramics as gifts for many others also. She liked to watch NASCAR, was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan, play bingo and go on trips to the Las Vegas and Mountaineer to play slots. In her later years, she would work on crossword puzzles and word searches.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her three children, J. Gregory of Struthers, Renee (Dave) Tucci of Canfield and Ralph of Belleville, Michigan; as well as, her two grandchildren, Lianna Tucci and Gina Tucci and one sister, Joann of Austin, Arkansas.

Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John R. Mangin, who passed away March 22, 2017; her two stepmothers, Velma and Flo and her siblings, Dolores, Barbara, Carol and David.

A private funeral service was held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at the Kubina-Yuhasz-Wasko Funeral Home, celebrated by Pastor Joe Congemi.

The family requests that any material contributions be made to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512 in Helen’s memory.

