Helen Kaplon, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen (Gerchak) Kaplon, 88, passed away on Friday, October 15, 2021, joining her beloved husband, Victor, in eternal rest.



Helen was born on July 20, 1933, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late John and Mary (Yankulak) Gerchak.

She graduated from South High School in 1952 and worked for the entirety of her career at General Electric, as a coiler, until her retirement in 1988 after 35 years of service.



While Helen had many interests outside of work, her primary interest was Victor, “the love of my life,” whom she married in 1955. They were a stylish and fun-loving couple, always crisply dressed and groomed, with every accessory in place. Whether dancing at Krakusy Hall or hosting their annual Christmas Day dinner, they were inseparable.

Inseparable, that is, except for weekends. Helen’s Saturdays began with her standing hair appointment, followed by browsing the latest clothing and jewelry at Southern Park Mall. Sundays were spent at mass at St. Stanislaus; then bingo at St. Nicholas with sisters Sophie and Marie; followed by dinner and a game (or three) of Scrabble at niece Irene’s. It was a cherished routine that lasted for decades.



Helen was an active and proud parishioner of St. Stan’s Church, where she also regularly worked in the pirogi kitchen. Additionally, she was a member of the Infant Jesus of Prague Guild; Altar & Rosary Sodality; Catholic War Vets Ladies Auxiliary Post 1222 and the Holy Family Senior Citizen’s Group.



Her unconditional love for her husband, family and friends and her devotion to her faith, were balanced by her quick wit and devilish sense of humor. Every casual conversation with Helen, every thoughtful card and letter, was stamped with her wry sensibility.



Helen leaves behind to hold dear her memory, her niece, Irene Scullen of New Middletown; nephew, Robert (Kimberly) Novak of Poland; great-nephew, Mark (Alice Sorensen) Melnick of New York City; sister-in-law, Rosie Gerchak of Howland and numerous nieces and nephews of the Gerchak, Kaplon and Repec families.



Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Victor, who passed June 16, 2004; her brothers, Frank, John, Joseph and Judge Michael Gerchak; sisters, Marie Gerchak and Sophie Novak and infant sister, Rose Gerchak.



The family gives special thanks to Theresa Rutana, Helen’s extraordinarily dedicated and diligent daily caretaker (and dear friend and confidant) of over three years. Helen’s final years were immeasurably improved and enlivened by Theresa’s attentiveness and sensitivity.



Considerable thanks also go to Dr. Arthur Duran and his staff for their kind and patient care.

An hour of calling will start at 8:45 a.m. on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at St. Paul the Apostle Parish in New Middletown, followed immediately by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m., celebrated by Fr. Steve Zeigler.

She will be laid to rest next to her husband at Lake Park Cemetery.



The family requests that all attending calling hours and the Funeral Mass wear masks due to the continuing Covid pandemic.



