Helen F. Sinchak, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen F. Sinchak, 85, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at the Hospice House.

Helen was born on June 13, 1935 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late John and Ann (Pesta) Klanica.

As a child, she unknowingly met the love of her life, Del. They grew up together and then became high school sweethearts at Woodrow Wilson High School, where they graduated in 1953. They married May 18, 1957 and enjoyed 64 wonderful years together.

Helen had several jobs over the years. She started her career as an operator with Ohio Bell before working for many years at Dusi Music, a family-owned business. She finished her career at RL Lipton Distribution, before retiring.

She was a lifelong member of St. Matthias Church, where she was very active in their social events.

She was immensely proud of her Slovak heritage and was an amazing baker and cook of Slovak dishes. She passed down these traditions to her children, who have carried them on to her grandchildren and for many generations to come. She took pride in keeping her home pristine and was also active in organizing her high school class reunions.

She was a large supporter of her husband’s band, The Del Sinchak Band, where she hosted their various band trips. Helen was also a featured vocalist on several of Del’s recordings. Helen’s most treasured memories were spent in the company of her family during holidays and family vacations. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Helen leaves behind to cherish her memory, her beloved husband, Del; her sons, Del (Jayne) Sinchak, Jr. of Boardman, Kenny (Laurie) Sinchak of Lexington, South Carolina and Rodney (Sara) Sinchak of Boardman; her grandchildren, Brendan, Rachel, Kenny II (Kristen), Cortney and Nina Sinchak; her great-grandchildren, Nia Nevaeh, Kade and Channing and her sister, Ann Ceglia of Warren.

Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Pamela and her siblings, John and George Klanica and Mary Bondi.

The family has entrusted the care of Helen to the Kubina-Yuhasz-Wasko Funeral Home, where they will receive friends from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 18, 2021 and 10:00 – 10:50 a.m. on Monday, April 19, 2021 at Our Lady of Sorrows Parish at St. Matthias Church prior to a Mass of Christian Burial that will begin at 11:00 a.m., co-celebrated by Fr. John Jerek and Fr. Martin Celuch.

She will be laid to rest at Lake Park Cemetery.

Due to the current circumstances surrounding COVID 19, the family requests that visitors please wear a mask and respect social distance requirements both at the funeral home and the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that monetary contributions be made to either; Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512 for their compassionate care of Helen in her time of need, or in her name to support the building fund of Helen’s parish hall to: Our Lady of Sorrows Parish, 915 Cornell Street, Youngstown, OH 44502

