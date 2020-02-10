Helen Elizabeth Shiller, Lowellville, Ohio

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen Elizabeth Shiller, 91, passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Masternick Memorial.



Helen lived a long and joyous life that we can only wish we all could have. She was one who always put family and friends before herself and was truly a saint on earth.

Throughout her nine decades of life she was a true angel to all that came in contact with her. Fulfilling the needs of others is what she will be remembered for. Living life to its fullest was accomplished by providing so much of her time for others .Being there for others, when anything was needed, from chauffeuring the priest, to teaching the “nuns” how to drive ,showed her willingness to help others. Sharing her skills of baking her famous tort cake, sewing, cooking and teaching others how the simple things in life can be so fulfilling, as well as enjoying the decades of time spent with her children and grandchildren, are lessons that we all have learned from her and we are grateful and blessed to be able to share those lessons with family and friends.

Born Feb. 18, 1928, in Youngstown, the daughter of Samual and Elizabeth Szakach, she was blessed to have shared her life with her husband for 52 years, children, grandchildren and great- grandchildren.

Helen enjoyed doing whatever she could to help and care for her family and was always able to make things better. Never one to ask for help but always the first to offer and never expected anything in return.

Most people retire from their employment and then focus on the free time to enjoy life and then help others. With Helen, life was her retirement and she truly never retired, as her entire life was based on using her time to help others and helping others was truly what made her smile.

A true care giver, Helen always made everyone feel like family.

She will be missed greatly by everyone that had the pleasure of meeting or knowing her.

Helen leaves behind her daughters; Dolly (Gerald) Dubos of Lowellville, with whom she made her home , Peggy (Jim) Demain of Boardman and Sandy Carlson of Kittaning, Pennsylvania.; her sister, Betty Campbell and brother-in-law Neil Crichton of Florida.

In addition to her nieces and nephews she will be extremely missed by her grandchildren, Jennifer (Joe) Gaal, Michael Neiman, Rebecca (Andy) Dill, Joshua Carlson, Joseph Shiller, Jeffrey (Victoria) Shiller, Dr. Nicholas Dubos and Samantha Dubos.

Helen was also blessed with eight great-grandchildren; Macenzee, Eric, Danica and Conor Gaal; Kayden and Jocelyn Shiller and Ava and Myla Dill, in addition to many step grand children and step great grandchildren .

Helen was preceded in her final journey by her husband Louis; a son Joseph; son in law John Carlson; and her brother, Ernest Szakach and Sam Cook.

Calling hours will take place at St. Joseph The Provider Catholic Church in Campbell on Thursday, February 13, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. – 12 Noon, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 12 Noon.

Final interment will be at Calvary Cemetery.

The family would like to give a “Big Thank You “ to Jennifer for the care, love and support for Nana by being there daily with her social work in addition to being a granddaughter. They want to also thank the staff of Masternick Memorial of New Middletown for the excellent support and quality of care they provided. Lastly, the family would like to thank Hospice of the Valley and their staff for the comfort and care that was provided to Helen and her family.

In lieu of flowers the family would request donations be made to the Masternick Memorial Activities fund, 5250 Windsor Way, New Middletown, Ohio 44442.

Arrangements are being handled by the Wasko Funeral Home and Kubina-Wasko Funeral Home.

