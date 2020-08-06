Harriet C. Lipinski, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harriet C. Lipinski, 85, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, July 18, 2020.

Harriet was born on January 12, 1935 in Poland, Europe, a daughter of the late Marcel and Filipina Kobylanski Borczynski.

Harriet worked for 20 years for General Electric.

She enjoyed cooking and gardening.

She leaves behind to cherish her memories, her children, Henry Lipinski and Christine Lipinski, her six grandkids, Laura, Joe, Rebecca, Jason, Michael and Jonathan, her 10 great-grandchildren and siblings, Joe and John Borczynski.

Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by siblings, Myra, Helen and Stanley Borczynski.

Per Harriet’s wishes, there are no calling hours or services. Cremation has taken place.

Harriet was entrusted to the Kubina Yuhasz Wasko Funeral Home. Please visit www.waskofamily.com to send the family condolences.

