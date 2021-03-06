Gloria A. Karas, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gloria A. Karas, 92, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at the Hospice House.

Gloria was born on February 25, 1929 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Anthony and Philomena Cook DeMichele.

She attended South High School and was a housewife.

She loved her family and friends and spending time at the ocean. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her.

Gloria leaves behind to cherish her memory, her sons, Donald (Shirley) and Gregory; her daughter, Carol (Ralph) Fraser; 12 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Gus Karas, whom she married September 16, 1947 and preceded her on February 2, 2015; a daughter, Cynthia and her siblings, Rosemarie, Rita, Chuck, Louis and Albert.

The family has entrusted Gloria’s care to the Kubina-Yuhasz-Wasko Funeral Home. Per her wishes, there will be no calling hours and services.

She will be cremated and buried next to her husband at Calvary Cemetery.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses and aids at Hospice of the Valley for their compassionate care of Gloria in her time of need.

