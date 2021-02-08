Gerald Fedorchak, Brookfield, Ohio

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gerald “Jerry” Fedorchak, 70, passed away on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at Mercy Health – St. Elizabeth Hospital after a brief 33-day illness.

Gerald was born June 27, 1950 in Youngstown, a son of the late George and Katherine Stepancevich Fedorchak.

He graduated from East High School in 1968.

After graduation, he went to work for the City of Youngstown for 28 years. He began his career with the Youngstown Street Department in 1969 as a driver then went on to the Litter Control Enforcement division commissioned by the Youngstown Police Department, retiring in 1997. Upon retiring from the City of Youngstown he became a Mahoning County Deputy Sheriff who spent ten years with the Marine Patrol at Berlin Lake and eight years as a lieutenant with the Northeast Ohio Correctional Center.

Gerald was an avid fisherman, boater, golfer and hunter. He loved to cook, always had a good Serbian story to tell and had a love for all animals. By far, his biggest passion was fishing and teaching others to love it just as much as he did. He loved all things outdoors.

He was a member of the Roman Catholic Faith.

He was also a member of the Lowellville Rod and Gun Club and the former Miller Rod and Gun Club.

Gerald leaves behind to cherish his memory, his daughter, Renee (Tim) Sujka of Tampa, Florida; his beloved grandchildren, Maddux, Mia and Nikolai; his sister, Kathleen Fedorchak Ponzani of Youngstown, Ohio; his niece/Goddaughter, Kristin (Chris) Tatarka and great-nephew, Creed of Austintown, Ohio. He also leaves behind his loyal cat, Marty of 18 years.

Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Nicholai and Leska Stepancevich.

Gerald’s family entrusted his care to the Kubina-Yuhasz-Wasko Funeral Home. Private services only due to Covid-19 pandemic. There will be a celebration of life to honor him at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any material contributions be made to West Side Cats Rescue, 4305 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512, https://westsidecats.org/donate/ in his memory.

