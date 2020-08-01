George Mochan, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George Mochan, 91, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 30, 2020.

George was born May 8, 1929 in Youngstown, a son of the late John and Helen Randlick Mochan.

George was a 1949 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School.

He worked as a therapist for Woodside Receiving Hospital.

He was a member of St. Matthias Church, as well as the Retirement Association of Ohio.

He was avid reader and enjoyed music.

He leaves to cherish his memory many nieces and nephews, including, Gere Hodas-Capps of Poland.

Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Helen Christy, Josephine Liposchak, Anges Rulek and Dorothy Hroser.

A half hour of calling will be held from 9:30 – 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Our Lady of Sorrows at St. Matthias Church.

A Mass of Christian Burial at will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at the church, celebrated by Fr. John Jerek.

Entombment will take place at Lake Park Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by Kubina-Yuhasz-Wasko Funeral Home. Visit www.waskofamily.com to send the Mochan family condolences.

