George J. Stasko, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George J. Stasko, 81, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at the Hospice House.

George was born January 2, 1940 in Youngstown, a son of the late Joseph and Johanna Novotny Stasko.

He was raised in Jednota Home, Middletown Pennsylvania until the 8th grade and afterward attended Benedictine High School in Cleveland for two years. He then transferred to Woodrow Wilson High School in Youngstown for the last two years of his education, graduating in 1957.

In his youth, he worked at a resort dude ranch in upstate New York where he became a horseshoer.

In 1963 he joined the U.S. Army, having served in Germany until his discharge in 1965.

He continued his horseshoeing trade and was certified by the California Institute of Technology, practicing his trade at racetracks in Popano Beach, Florida, the Meadows in Washington, Pennsylvania and Hazel Park, Michigan.

Upon retirement, he moved to The Villages in Florida and was a semi-retired driver of a transportation bus. In his retirement years, he enjoyed traveling on the riverboat cruises of Europe, which enhanced his interest in European history.

George leaves behind to cherish his memory, his daughters, April and Alison Kovach; his three grandsons, Lars and Lance Byo and Gabriel Kovach; his aunt, Dorothy Rock, as well as numerous cousins.

Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Mary Zimomra and Rose Stasko.

An hour of calling will be held from 9:30 – 10:00 a.m. on Friday, August 13, 2021 at Our Lady of Sorrows at St. Matthias Church, followed immediately by a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m.

He will be laid to rest at All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta Township.

