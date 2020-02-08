Genevieve E. Pawlyshn, Mentor-on-the-Lake, Ohio

MENTOR-ON-THE-LAKE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Genevieve Eleonore Pawlyshn, 95, formerly of Youngstown, passed away on February 6, 2020 at Heartland of Mentor Nursing Home.

She was born on November 2, 1924 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Antoni and Eleanor (Bochenek) Olbrych.

Genevieve was a parishioner of St. Stanislaus Kostka Church all her life. She was an Altar and Rosary Sodality Past President, member of the Infant Guild, CWV Post 1222 Ladies Auxiliary and Polish Choir, as well as an active bingo and Pierogi worker. Genevieve also volunteered at the Salvation Army for many years.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her children, Genevieve (John) Naples of Greensboro, North Carolina, Theresa (Seth) Marshall of Erie, Pennsylvania, Stephen (Sarah) Pawlyshn of Shawnee, Kansas and Robert (Tami) Pawlyshn of Mentor-on-the-Lake; her grandchildren, Alysha Naples (Yonatan Munk), Danielle (Kit) Cannon, Emily (David Burke) Marshall, Robert Pawlyshn and Andie Pawlyshn; her step-grandchild, Charlie and her sister, Wanda Tomko.

Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Steve Pawlyshn, whom she married June 22, 1946 and who passed on March 9, 1999 and siblings, George, Ed and Joseph Olbrych and Ann Estok.

Family and friends may call from 9:00 – 9:50 a.m. on Monday, February 10, 2020 at St. Stanislaus Kostka Church.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, February 10, 2020 at the church.

Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that material contributions be made to the Salvation Army, 1501 Glenwood Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44511.

Visit www.waskofamily.com to send condolences to the family.

To send flowers to Genevieve’s family, please visit our floral section.