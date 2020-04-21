Genevieve Chmielewski, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Genevieve Chmielewski, 97, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 21, 2020.

Genevieve was born January 28, 1923 in Kielce, Poland, a daughter of the late Waclaw and Ludwiga Foks Starz.

While in Poland, she was placed in a work camp during the war. After she immigrated to the United States, she and her husband owned and operated the May Motel in North Jackson.

Genevieve was a lifelong member of St. Stanislaus Church and more recently became a parishioner of St. Charles Church. In her earlier years, she was active with the Catholic War Vets Auxiliary.

She was a wonderful gardener and grew some of the most beautiful flowers, especially at the motel. She also enjoyed to crochet.

Genevieve leaves behind to cherish her memory, her children, Celine Kovass of Canfield and Dr. Richard (Sharon) Chmielewski of Geauga County; her grandchildren, Julie (James) Lynch, Jennifer (Michael) Kish, David (Sara) Kovass, Suzanne Kovass, Eric (Melissa) Chmielewski, Amy (Bradley Queen) Chmielewski and Mark Chmielewski; ten great-grandchildren and four nieces and two nephews that still live in Poland.

Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Stefan Chmielewski, whom she married August 16, 1945 and who passed away on October 18, 1997.

The family would like to extend their sincerest thanks to the staff at Hampton Woods for their compassionate care of Genevieve in her time of need.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any material contributions be made to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512, in her memory.

The family has entrusted Genevieve’s care to the Kubina-Yuhasz-Wasko Funeral Home, Please visit www.waskofamily.com to send the family condolences.

To plant a tree in memory of Genevieve Chmielewski, please visit our tribute store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, April 22, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.