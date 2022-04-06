YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frank S. Uhrain, 65, passed away on April 3, 2022 at his home.

Frank was born September 22, 1956 in Youngstown, a son of the late Michael Uhrain Jr. and Ann Lipka. He was an expert horticulturist and the owner of Uhrain Greenhouses, taking great pride in continuing his father’s family business.

Frank was one of a kind. He was an amazing storyteller and loved telling jokes. He was very knowledgeable about many things, often recalling facts and stories about events in history. He enjoyed watching old movies, being outdoors, collecting coins and astrology with his beloved companion, Mary. He was a lover of animals, especially several cats that he took care of around the greenhouse. In his younger years he enjoyed family reunions and vacationing at Rice Lake in Canada with his family, where he liked going early morning fishing.

Frank leaves behind to cherish his memory, his best friend and lifelong companion, Alzira “Mary” Mu, his daughter, Stephanie Uhrain, brother, Edward (Mary) Uhrain, niece and nephews, Michelle (Brian) Chaffin, Michael (Chiharu) Uhrain IV, Shane (Gabriella) Uhrain and Cody (fiancée Raychael Lane) Uhrain, his great- nieces and nephews, Emmalynn, Mikey V, Jackson and Owen and family friend Rosa (Kenneth) Krecken and their sons Josh and KJ.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers Michael (RoxAnne) Uhrain, III and John (Angie) Uhrain.

The family has entrusted arrangements to the Kubina Yuhasz Wasko Funeral Home, where they will receive friends from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. on Friday, April 8, 2022, followed by a funeral service at 10:00 a.m., celebrated by Fr. Mykhaylo Farynets. He will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery.

