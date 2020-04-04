Frank S. Tkacik, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frank S. Tkacik, 96, passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020.

He was born October 18, 1923 in Youngstown, a son of the late Michael and Franciska Svidran Tkacik.

He graduated from Woodrow Wilson in 1942 and attended Youngstown College.

Frank was a veteran of the United States Army, and spend an additional 5 years in the Army Reserve.

He worked as a #1 machinist for Youngstown Sheet & Tube/Republic Steel.

Frank was a parishioner of Our Lady of Sorrows at St. Matthias Church. He belonged to the Slovak Catholic Sokols, the St. George Lodge and a retiree from the Youngstown Sheet & Tube Association.

Frank in his life had a passion for being an entrepreneur and will always be remembered for his strong work ethics for whatever he did. His greatest happiness was buying and selling industrial and machinist tools. His greatest joy was being at Mr. Darby’s Antique Mall in Boardman. A business owned by his nephew Bob that he loved to spend time at. He formed many relationships with the vendors spending time talking about antique furniture and tools that he had. He had hoped to be around to sell many of his items at the mall.

Frank leaves behind to cherish his memory, his sister, Alma Neapolitan of Boardman, his niece, Cheryl A Neapolitan of Walnut Creek, California, nephew, Robert “Bob” (Karen) Neapolitan of Boardman, as well as great nieces and nephew, Alec & Ashley Neapolitan of Pittsburgh and Jennifer Neapolitan of Cleveland.

Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Margaret A. Tkacik and Veronica Vanish.

The family would like to thank the residences and staff at Woodlands at Hampton Woods who shared joy and sorrow times with him during his stay. Everyone made him feel comfortable the last days of his life.

They would also like to thank the doctors and nurses at Mercy Health Hospital for the care and compassion during the difficult times during the last two months.

Lastly they would also like to thank the VFW Post 9571 from Ellsworth for their graveside military service during this difficult time in the world.

A private service was held Tuesday, March 24, 2020 for his family.

A mass of Christian burial and a celebration of his life will be announced at a later date due to the current situation of the Convid19 virus affecting all of us.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Kubina Yuhasz Wasko Funeral Home.

