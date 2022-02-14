YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frank J. Fabiny, 102, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 11, 2022 in Roebuck, South Carolina at the home that he and his wife, Agatha, made with their daughter, Barbara and her family.

He was born October 29, 1919 to the late John and Maria (Polak) Fabiny in Campbell, Ohio and married Agatha Hamrock on October 4, 1952.

Frank served in the U.S. Army during WWII in the Asiatic-Pacific Theater.

He worked at Republic Steel for 42 years as a transportation foreman until his retirement in 1982.

He was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Church in Spartanburg, South Carolina and Our Lady of Sorrows Parish, St. Matthias Church, in Youngstown, where he had served as an usher, a volunteer for the Holy Name Society and other church-based groups and at the St. Vincent DePaul Soup Kitchen.

Frank was an avid golfer, gardener and a crafty card player. His unique sense of humor, sharp wit and interest in all sports made him a pleasure to be near. Frank delighted in his grandchildren, any and all visitors and really enjoyed being outdoors soaking up the southern sun.

He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Agatha Hamrock Fabiny; sons, Raymond of Akron, Ohio and Thomas (Lisbeth) of Flowery Branch, Georgia and daughters, Barbara (Drew) Monitto of Roebuck, South Carolina and Marian (John) McCreery of Timnath, Colorado. He also leaves behind a niece, Ann Marie (Carmen) Carcelli of Canfield; nephew, Jerry (Maryann) Jurcisin of Lowellville; 14 grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and Goddaughter, Karen Gavalier of Naples, Florida.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by brothers, Joseph and Michael Fabiny; a sister, Anna Yurcisin; daughter, Virginia DeLuca and grandson, Jared Fabiny.

Visitation will be held at Kubina-Yuhasz-Wasko Funeral Home in Youngstown on Thursday, February 17 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. An hour of calling will also be held from 10:00 – 10:50 a.m. on Friday, February 18 at Our Lady of Sorrows Parish at St. Matthias Church, followed immediately by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. with Fr. John Jerek celebrating.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Spartanburg Regional Foundation: https://www.regionalfoundation.com./ways-give/hospice or to the charity of one’s choice.

The care Frank received through Hospice in his final days was phenomenal and greatly appreciated by the family.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, February 15 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.