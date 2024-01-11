YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frances Maszczak, 93, passed away Tuesday, January 9, 2024.

Frances was born December 3, 1930, in Smerek, Poland in Europe and was the daughter of Jan Polak and Ksenia Gorniak.

She came to the Youngstown area in 1955 from Germany.

She worked as a seamstress for many years.

Frances was a former parishioner of St. Stanislaus Church in Youngstown, where she was a member of the Infant Jesus of Prague Guild and the Altar and Rosary Society. Frances also worked as a “pierogi pincher” for the church. Most recently, she was a member of Christ Our Savior Parish at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Struthers.

She was a member of the Polish National Alliance.

Frances enjoyed cooking and was an outstanding baker and was known for her cheesecake. Years ago, she loved attending Polish dances at the Krakusy Club. Most of all, Frances cherished spending time with her family.

Her husband, Joseph Maszczak, whom she married January 18, 1958, passed away April 29, 2010.

Frances will be deeply missed by her children, Lillian Jordan of Boardman, Wesley (Carmelann) Maszczak of Lowellville, Richard (Cathy) Maszczak of Girard and Irene Maszczak, also of Girard; her grandchildren, Luke and Jenny Jordan and Kayla, Jake and Brett Maszczak; great-grandchildren, Lillia and Tuesday Jordan; her sisters, Lidia Janczewski, Zofia Jacobs and Jennie Fryda and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her son-in-law, Dave Jordan and her husband, Joseph.

The Maszczak family has entrusted their loved one to the Kubina-Yuhasz-Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends on Saturday, January 13, 2024, from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home (5925 Market Street in Boardman). Prayers will be offered at 10:30 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at Christ Our Savior Parish at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Struthers, officiated by Rev. Phillip Rogers.

Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery.

The family would like to thank the staff of Southern Care Hospice, especially to nurse, Jason Medved and the staff at Heritage Manor, for the excellent care given to Frances.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Frances Maszczak, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, January 12 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.