LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Florence M. Kittel, passed away Friday, February 10, 2023, at Masternick Memorial.

Florence was born January 17, 1934, in Youngstown, the daughter, of Joseph and Ann Repasky Demechko.

Her husband, James Kittel, whom she married October 23, 1954, died June 1, 2020.

Florence will be deeply missed and always remembered by her children, Catherine (Gary) Fiorini, Christine Fink, Larry Kittel (Janet Yount); grandchildren, Alan Fiorini, Amber Fiorini, Angelica Fiorini, Brittany Fink, Shawn Yount, Shania Yount, Paul Kittel, James Kittel, Tami Dunn, Debbie Felice, Dallas Widdersheim and Diana Bejarano; great-grandchildren, Addy Vitus and Dallas and Denver Kittel; and her siblings, Margaret Schindler, Edward (Bernie) Demechko, and Robert (Audrey Demechko.

Besides her parents; and her husband, James; she was preceded in death by her brother, Joseph Demechko; and her sister, Anne Rohrbaugh.

A Celebration of Life Luncheon will be held Sunday, February 19, 2023, from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. at Bogey’s Riverside Banquet Center (3404 New Castle Rd., Lowellville, OH 44436) for family and friends.

Arrangements are being handled by the Wasko Funeral Home and Kubina-Yuhasz-Wasko Funeral Home.

