Florence J. “Whoopsie” Jablonski, New Middletown, Ohio

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Florence J. “Whoopsie” Jablonski, 86, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at Masternick Memorial.

Whoopsie was born August 27, 1935 in Youngstown, the daughter of the late Stephen and Mary (Chizmar) Bednar.

She was a 1953 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School.

Whoopsie was employed at Penn-Ohio Towel Supply, Springfield Local High School, Mahoning and First Place Banks.

She was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Church, as well as the Sokols and Jednota.

She loved being outdoors and all sports, including the time she spent bowling and golfing in various leagues. Whoopsie also enjoyed going to casinos, including Mountaineer, Mahoning Valley and Las Vegas and was fortunate enough to be very lucky over the years. She also loved the ocean and some of her fondest memories were of trips she spent at the beach with her extended family.

Whoopsie leaves behind to cherish her memory, her sister, Melanie (Ronald) Margala; her cousin, Michael (Judy) Lisko, whom was more like a brother and his children, Kelly Lisko and Michael (Natalie) Lisko; her nephew, Stephen (Donna) Margala; niece, Hope (Keith Archer) Margala, as well as many from the Chizmar, Bednar and Jablonski families.

Other than her parents, Florence was preceded in death by her beloved husband of more than 59 years, Jerome “Jab” Jablonski, who passed on May 20, 2016.

An hour of calling will be held from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Monday, September 20, 2021 at St. Paul the Apostle Church in New Middletown, followed immediately by a Memorial Mass at 11:00 a.m., celebrated by Fr. Steve Zeigler.

The Jablonski family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Kubina-Yuhasz-Wasko Funeral Home. Please visit www.waskofamily.com to send the Jablonski family condolences.

A television tribute will air Thursday, September 16 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.