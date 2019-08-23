Eugenia Porembski, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, August 26, 2019, at St. Stanislaus Church for Eugenia Porembski, 94, who passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at Assumption Village.

Eugenia was born March 10, 1925, in Poland, Europe, a daughter of the late Francziszek “Frank” and Maria “Mary” Bogusz Fryda.

She married Paul Porembski July 28, 1946, in Lebanon and together they celebrated 55 years of marriage. Eugenia and Paul emigrated to England and then to the United States and Youngstown in 1951.

Eugenia was a member of St. Stanislaus Church, a charter member of the St. Stanislaus Polish Choir, Mother of Crucifix Society and a church pierogi maker.

She was a homemaker and later enjoyed working for Oakhill Professional Building.

From her children, “She wasn’t money wealthy but she sure was family wealthy. Eugenia didn’t make a famous discovery or climb a mountain, but she accomplished an admirable feat of living through an extraordinarily difficult adolescence and adversity to come to this country and ultimately raised a great family of six good kids that are warm, upstanding people. And she helped to raise a bunch of grandkids who adored her. She didn’t constantly tell us how much she loved us. Instead, she showed it every day in her affection and all that she did for us. We never wondered about that. She never left you guessing about what she thought of things and people or what she thought of you. Yet, we all worked so hard at earning her respect and her blessing. She was honest, fair and loved our county, admonishing anyone who complained about the United States. She is now in Heaven with God and our dad, Paul. And Daddy is happy for the first time in 17 years! He already dealt their first hand of double-deck rummy! The page turns…see you on the other side mom…”

Eugenia is survived by her sons, Walter Porembski of Canfield and Chester (Louise) Porembski of Columbus; her daughters, Kay (Larry) Ahlquist of Tennessee, Christine (Jim) Viano of Boardman, Teresa (Robert) Good of North Lima and Jennifer (Louis) Ross of Canfield; 12 grandchildren, Mark (Brandy) Ahlquist, Kristi (Steve) Master, Jamie (Jennifer) Viano, Scott (Gina) Viano, Leah (Alessandro) Lumbaca, Robert (Christine) Good, Jr., Andrew (Sarah) Good, Stefanie Good, Joseph (Lauren) Porembski, Anne (Joseph) McDaniel, Daniel Porembski and Robert Stanko III; stepgranddaughter, Shelley (Tim) Owens; great-grandchildren, Kaylen, Conner, Brayden, Ava, Ethan, Samantha, Gabriella, Christian, Alina, Oliver, Jack, Lucy, Eliana and Nora; stepgrandchildren Brandon, Bree, Carly, Hayden and Heath; her brother, Casimer (Stella) Fryda of Canfield; sisters-in-law, Jennie Fryda, Eilene Fryda, both of Boardman and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul and brothers, Chester and Julian Fryda.

The Porembski family would like to thank Hospice of the Valley and the staff at Assumption Village, especially the intermediate care unit for their kindness and compassion throughout their years of caring for Eugenia.

