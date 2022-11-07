POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth Jean Hodos, 80, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 7, 2022 at the Wickshire of Poland.

Elizabeth was born on September 17, 1942 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Joseph and Margaret Ignat Demeretz.

She was an amazing cook and a better baker. She won many awards at the Canfield Fair over the years and even got best in show for her apple pie. She was a loving grandmother and collector of Wedgwood Jasperware. She also enjoyed reading and taking care of her beautiful orchids.

She was a member of St. Matthias Parish.

Elizabeth leaves behind her beloved husband of over 58 years, Francis Hodos, whom she married March 21, 1964; her children, Kelly (Thomas) Birnbrich of Columbus and Keith (Janet Settimo) Hodos of Austintown; her grandchildren, Hannah, Lindsay and Margaret and her sister-in-law, Harriett Demeretz.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Thomas Demeretz.

An hour of calling will be held from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at Our Lady of Sorrows at St. Matthias Church, followed immediately by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m., celebrated by Fr. John Jerek.

She will be laid to rest at Lake Park Cemetery.

Material contributions may be made in her memory to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrangements handled by Kubina-Yuhasz-Wasko Funeral Home. Please visit www.waskofamily.com to send the family condolences.

