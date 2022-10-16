STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth “Betty” Elchuck, 87, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, October 14, 2022.

She was born May 15, 1935, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Paul and Mary Balkan.

Betty was a true matriarch of her family and the glue that held everyone together. She loved to spend time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, whether it be at their sporting events or making them her delicious pancakes. She especially loved her grandchildren and would love to play cards with them. She loved Betty Boop, The Ohio State Buckeyes and any football team Tom Brady played on.

Betty leaves to cherish her memory her children, Thomas (Annie) Elchuck of Morgantown, West Virginia and Teresa Elchuck Sevi of Struthers; son-in-law, Steven Soroka of Campbell; grandchildren, Nichole Gage (Frank Davila), Ashley (James) Yoder, Brittany (Michael) Brandt, John Sevi, Christine Elchuck, Tiffany (Mark) Butler, T.J. (Rachel) Elchuck, Jonny (Rachel) Petak, Tommy (Megan) Petak and her great-grandchildren, Tyler, Brandon, Abby, Maddi, A.J., Cody, Ryan, Lily, Preston, Mia Elizabeth, Cece and Carson.

Other than her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 61 years, John Elchuck, whom she married January 24, 1954 and who passed away April 23, 2015; her daughter, Debra Soroka and siblings, Joe, Vera, Mary, Ben, Rose, Catherine, Jake and Pauline.

Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at St. Michael Byzantine Catholic Church on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, followed immediately by a Divine Liturgy at 11:00 a.m., celebrated by Father Kevin Marks.

She will be laid to rest next to her husband in St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Cemetery.

Please visit waskofamily.com to send the Elchuck family condolences.

A television tribute will air Monday, October 17 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.