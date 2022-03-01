YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eleanor Frances Sarisky, 85, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 26.

Eleanor was born on March 28, 1936 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Michael and Mary Topoly Sarisky.

She was a member of St. Matthias Parish.

She enjoyed spending time with her friends, especially playing bingo.

Eleanor leaves behind her niece, Denise Perez; nephews, Michael Sarisky and John (Bernadette) Sarisky and great-nieces and nephews, Tavo, Rico, Nicholas and Samantha.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Michael, Thomas and Edward Sarisky and Dorothy Eckenrode.

The family has entrusted arrangements to the Kubina-Yuhasz-Wasko Funeral Home, where they will receive friends from 10:00 – 10:50 a.m. on Monday, March 7, followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m., celebrated by Fr. John Jerek.

She will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery next to her best friend, Mary Bachani.

Material contributions may be made in her memory to Buckeye Hospice, 810 Boardman-Canfield Road, Suite 1, Boardman, OH 44512.

