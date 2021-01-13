Edward J. Starr, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward J. Starr, 88, has passed away peacefully.

He was born on September 24, 1932 in Youngstown, a son of the late Joseph and Elizabeth F. Lysowski Stawarski.

He was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force. He worked as a project engineer for AJAX Magnethermic while at the same time finishing his college education. He retired after a long successful career.

Edward enjoyed being outdoors where he hunted and fished, especially in God’s Country, Wyoming.

Edward leaves behind to cherish his memory, his beloved wife, the former Elizabeth “Betsy” Taafe, whom he married August 11, 1956 and his daughter, Tina Starr and also a special caretaker and friend, Dan Ditullio, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Tracy Starr and his brother, Tom Stawarski.

Due to the current virus pandemic, his family held a private service at Green Haven Memorial Gardens, where military honors were rendered for his service to our country.

A celebration of life will be held at a future time.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Kubina-Yuhasz-Wasko Funeral Home. Please visit www.waskofamily.com to send the family condolences.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Edward J. Starr, please visit our floral store.