YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edith M. Babik, 92, passed away Monday, May 22, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Boardman Campus, with her family by her side.

Edith was born March 11, 1931, in Youngstown, the daughter of Alfred Costello and Maryann DeMatteo.

She was a 1949 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School and a lifelong Youngstown resident.

She worked for many years as a Teacher’s Aide with special needs students at Paul C. Bunn School. Later, Edith went to work for P&S Bakery making pepperoni rolls.

She was a member of Christ Our Savior Parish at St. Nicholas Church in Struthers, where she belonged to the Altar and Rosary Society.

Edith was a member of the Slovak Catholic Sokol and Jednota Fraternals. As an active Sokol member, Edith participated in numerous events including international bowling and golf tournaments. She organized countless local children’s Christmas parties and picnics. She was awarded the 2018 Fraternalist of the Year.

She co-founded the PYBS Golf League, where she golfed for 30 years and she enjoyed playing in the Bocce League at Crickets.

Edith loved cooking, going to Florida in the winters, playing cards and being in the Garden Club with her friends and neighbors. Most of all, Edith enjoyed spending time with her family and watching her great-grandson play baseball.

Edith’s husband, William B. Babik; whom she married September 25, 1954; died September 17, 2013.

Edith will be deeply missed and always remembered by her daughters, Judy Babik of Youngstown, Susan Babik, and Nancy Kropolinsky, of Youngstown; her great-granddaughter, Lindsey Trimble (Ronnie); great-grandson, R.J. Trimble; and many cousins; nieces; and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband; two brothers, Emil and Ernie Costello; and her sister, Elvy Margiotta.

The Babik family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Kubina Yuhasz Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Thursday, May 25, 2023, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home (5925 Market St in Boardman). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, May 26, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows at St. Matthias Catholic Church in Youngstown. She will be entombed next to her husband at Calvary Cemetery.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, May 24 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.