YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy L. Sobinovsky, 82, passed away peacefully on March 8, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman.

Dorothy was born April 24, 1939 in Youngstown, a daughter of Sam and Irene Drozdik Kwiecinski.

She got her cosmetology license and worked briefly as a hairdresser before she put her love and devotion into raising her children.

Dorothy had music coursing through her. She could always be found singing or writing her own music and was an avid Elvis fan. She also enjoyed crafting and fishing.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory, John (fiancée Pam) Sobinovsky, Ronald (Martha) Sobinovsky, and Annette Vasko; grandchildren Stefanie (fiancé Joe), Jay (Heather), Mike (fiancée Dana), Ronald (Emily), Stacey, Ryan (Kristen) and Riley Sobinovsky; great-grandchildren Kara, Bailey, Skylar, Eli and Christian; her brothers Robert (Karen) Slepski and Louis Slepski.

Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John C. Sobinovsky whom she married February 7, 1959 and enjoyed 58 years together until his passing on April 17, 2017 and her sisters, Evelyn Novello and Louise Korhely.

The family has entrusted Dorothy’s care to the Kubina-Yuhasz-Wasko Funeral Home and had a private service for her on Thursday.

