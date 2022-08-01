BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) –Dorothy Ann Gonda, 88, of Boardman, passed away peacefully at Wickshire Poland on Sunday afternoon, July 31, 2022.

Dorothy was born April 9, 1934 in Youngstown, the daughter of the late Joseph P. and Christina (Bakus) Korchnak and was a lifelong area resident.

She attended Jackson Elementary School and was a 1952 graduate of Ursuline High School.

She was a member of Our Lady of Sorrows at St. Matthias Church, where she served as a Eucharistic Minister for many years.

She worked at AJAX Magnathermic as a secretary to the vice president until 1963. After a short break, she started working at Sears Roebuck in 1971 as a salesclerk in the junior’s/women’s department until her retirement in 1992 after 20 years of service

Dorothy devoted her life to her family. She was a loving mother and grandmother. Especially after her retirement she was always available to babysit and be there for their every need. In addition, she enjoyed collecting dolls and jewelry/clothes. She loved social gatherings, whether it be various Senior Citizen events or the Sears Friendship Club. She was an avid Cleveland sports fan and loved watching the Cavaliers with her son, Ron. She loved music, dancing and always lit up a room with her beautiful smile.

She leaves to cherish her memories, her daughter, Cindy (Rick) Jones of Boardman, with whom she recently made her home, her son, Ron Gonda of Cleveland; her grandchildren, Tricia (Phil) Calzo of Boardman, Chrissy Jones (Taylor Callahan) of North Royalton and Ricky Jones of Boardman; great- grandchildren, Charlotte and Landon Calzo; her sisters-in-law, Cindy Korchnak, Carol Gonda and Mary Gonda, along with many nieces and nephews. She also leaves her dear friends Patty Gordulic and Cia Casciano, and her loving pets Zoey & Rosie.

Other than her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 52 years, Paul T. Gonda, whom she married October 13, 1962 and who passed away May 19, 2015, her son David P. Gonda, and her brother, Edward Korchnak.

Dorothy’s family would like to extend special thanks to the staff at Wickshire Poland and Affinity Hospice for their loving and compassionate care of Dorothy in her time of need.

Dorothy’s care has been entrusted to the Kubina-Yuhasz-Wasko Funeral Home, where the family will receive friends from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. They will also receive friends from 10:00 – 10:50 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows at St. Matthias Church, immediately followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m.

She will be laid to rest next to her husband at Lake Park Cemetery.

