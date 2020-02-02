Doris Pirko, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Doris Pirko, 68, passed away peacefully at home on January 11, 2020 surrounded by her family after a lengthy illness with Huntington’s Disease.

Doris was born on February 17, 1951 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Thomas and Elizabeth Baun Frew.

Doris enjoyed going to the casino, happy hour with her friends and was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

She leaves behind to cherish her memories, her beloved husband of 36 years, John Pirko, whom she married June 11, 1983; her daughter, Ashley (Andy) Crogan of Boardman; her beautiful granddaughter, Camille Crogan.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Roy Frew; her sister, Delores Bagnoli.

Private services were held. She was inurned at Lake Park Cemetery.

The family would like to extend a special “thank you” to Dr. Maged Awadalla, Dr. Donald Tamulonis, the staff of Harbor Light Hospice and Comfort Keepers, especially Zaida Rivera for their compassionate care of Doris in her time of need.

Doris was entrusted to the Kubina Yuhasz Wasko Funeral Home. Please visit www.waskofamily.com to send the family condolences.

