BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna Jean Rodriguez, 85, passed away at home peacefully on December 12, 2022.

Donna was born July 14, 1937 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Alex and Pauline Androsek Lucicosky.

She graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School and worked in several capacities within the restaurant industry.

She was a strong, loving, and compassionate woman. She was a consummate caregiver who made sure everyone around her was taken care of, sometimes before her own needs. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Donna loved bingo, doing crossword puzzles, and baking, especially apple pies and Christmas cookies.

Donna leaves behind to cherish her memory, her children, Allen (Susan Jenny) Porter, Dena (Bobby) Rowe, Rhonda (Robert) Allgower, Valerie Rodriguez, her primary caregiver, Alden (Marilyn Grandjean) Rodriguez, Judith (Anthony) DeMarco, and Jim (Cathi) Rodriguez; 14 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren; her brother, Ronald (Barbara) Lucicosky, and a sister-in-law, Connie Lucicosky; and a valued cousin, Cathy Rainer, who shared in her caregiving.

Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by two grandsons, Aaron and Michael, and a brother, Richard Lucicosky.

The family has entrusted Donna’s care to the Kubina Yuhasz Wasko Funeral Home, where they will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Friday, December 16, 2022. On Saturday, a prayer service will be held at 9:15 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows at St. Matthias Church. She will be laid to rest at Lake Park Cemetery.

Her family would like to extend special thanks to Dr. Russell Morrison and the staff of Patriot Homecare for going above and beyond with their compassionate care of Donna in her time of need. It is forever appreciated.

