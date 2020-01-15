Dolores J. Kolar, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dolores J. Kolar, 87, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 13, 2020.

Dolores was born December 12, 1932 in Youngstown, a daughter of Michael and Mary Bandzura Hamracek.

Dolores was a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School.

She worked for General Fireproofing.

Dolores was a member of St. Matthias Church and with her husband, Andy, supported many church functions and activities. Many of Dolores’ friends and acquaintances were established through her time and involvement with St. Matthias.

Dolores enjoyed traveling with her husband, reading and spending time with family and friends

Dolores leaves behind to cherish her memory many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews and her sister-in-law, Marge Addesso.

Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Andrew Kolar, whom she married June 6, 1964 and who passed away on November 16, 2016 and her siblings, Mary Ann Hamracek and Michael Hamracek.

An hour of calling with be held from 9:00 – 9:50 a.m. followed immediately by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Our Lady of Sorrows Parish at St. Matthias Church with Father John Jerek celebrating.

Dolores’s family would like to thank her friends and staff at Sunrise of Poland, Windsor House at Canfield and Hospice of the Valley for their diligent care and friendship over the past several years. Her family asks that any donations please be made to Hospice of the Valley.

The family has entrusted Dolores’ care to the Kubina-Yuhasz-Wasko Funeral Home, Please visit www.waskofamily.com to send the family condolences.

