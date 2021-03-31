Dolores J. “Dee” Texter, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dolores J. “Dee” Texter, 82, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 27, 2021.

Dee was born April 28, 1938 in Youngstown, the first child of the late Samuel and Rose Jordan Hanna.

She worked as an administrative assistant for Youngstown State University for 25 years until her retirement in 2011. She was a proud YSU Penguin and had many Pete and Penny plush toys throughout her home.

Dee loved to support and be around her family, especially when it came to the grandchildren’s different events. She was a wonderful sister, mom and grandma who will be dearly missed. She also loved disco music, dancing at weddings with her late husband, shopping and gambling for fun.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her children, David (Christina) Texter of Salem, Kathy (Ron) Buser of Struthers, Lisa Garvin of Cortland and Sharon Texter of Boardman; her grandchildren, Steven Doyle, Matthew, Hannah, Brian and Jared Texter, Rachel and Michelle Buser, Sarah, Anna and Laura Garvin and Joey and Jamie Callard; her great-granddaughter, Cieria and her siblings, Joseph Hanna, Robert Hanna and Elaine Williams.

Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, David Texter, whom she married April 30, 1960 and who passed away January 19, 2019; her brother, Ray Hanna; her son-in-law, Christopher Garvin and her granddaughter, Stephanie Buser.

An hour of calling will be held from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. on Friday, April 2, 2021 at the Kubina-Yuhasz-Wasko Funeral Home, followed immediately by a service at 1:00 p.m. celebrated by her brother, Robert Hanna.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that material contributions be made to a charity of your choice in Dolores’ memory.

Visit www.waskofamily.com to send the family condolences.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Dolores “Dee” Texter, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, April 1 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.