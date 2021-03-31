Dolores “Dorie” G. Hickenbottom, New Middletown, Ohio

NEW MIDDLETOWN, OHIO, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dolores “Dorie” G. (Gillespie) Hickenbottom, 94, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 20, 2021 with family by her side.

Dolores was born on January 9, 1927 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of the late William J. and Mayme O. (Johnson) Gillespie.

She is a graduate of South High School.

She married the love of her life, Frank Hickenbottom, on October 14, 1945. After marriage, Dorie and Frank built their home in Austintown and raised their children.

She worked as a telephone operator with the Ohio Bell Telephone Company. After her children were grown, they moved to Greensburg, Pennsylvania. She worked part time at McDonald’s as their store activity representative. Dorie made sure to save all the Happy Meal toys for her grandchildren.

Dolores, with the call sign “Sleepy”, enjoyed talking on the CB radio and listening to all the action on the police scanner. Dorie belonged to the Alwine Community Center and was an avid QVC shopper. She loved to bake and owned almost every recipe book ever printed. Dorie was a dog lover and always had a special place in her heart for each of her furry kids over the years. As for not being of Italian descent, her favorite foods were spaghetti and pizza and she will be remembered for her famous apple crisp and uncooked fondue cookies. Dolores lived a long life and was able to spend the remainder of her years being close with her grandchildren, which was a blessing. They will always be able to recall the sound of her voice saying, “Well, I guess that is just the way it goes”.

Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Frank Hickenbottom, who passed away May 23, 2004. She is also reunited with her children, William (Elizabeth) Hickenbottom, Shirley Benedict and Russell Hickenbottom and her sister, Darlene Purdy.

Dolores leaves behind to cherish her memory, her grandchildren, Holly (Nicholas) Magazzine of Boardman, Carla (Duane) Weingartner of New Middletown, Jason (Racheal) Hickenbottom of Chesapeake, Virginia and Chad (Michael) Mason of Cleveland; her great-grandchildren, Kayla, Tyler, Vincenzo, Alfonso, Luciana and Lilian.

Local arrangements are being handled by the Kubina-Yuhasz-Wasko Funeral Home, where the family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 3, 2021, where a celebration of her life will begin at 1:00 p.m.

She will be laid to rest next to her husband at Westmoreland County Memorial Park in Greensburg, Pennsylvania.

Family would like to thank the staff at Masternick Memorial for their care, love and friendship for where she had made her home over the last four years.

Memorial contributions are requested to be made in Dolores’ memory in care of Animal Charity Humane Society, 4140 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512 or visit the website at animalcharityofohio.org.

