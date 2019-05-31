Dolores “Dee” Primavera Obituary

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, June 3, at St. Jude Catholic Church in Columbiana with Rev. Fr. Christopher Cicero officiating for Dolores “Dee” Primavera, 75, who passed away Thursday, May 30, in Select Specialty Hospital at St. Elizabeth Medical Center, Boardman Campus.

Dolores was born July 7, 1943, in Youngstown, the daughter of Michael and Elizabeth Skvarka Costello.

She was a 1961 graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School and went on to work for Agler Insurance Agency before her marriage to Gene Primavera on October 25, 1969.

She was a member of the church and the St. Jude’s Women Guild. Dolores and Gene were Perpetually Professed on September 9, 1999, in the Holy Family Institute, where she helped with office work at the St. Paul Monastery.

Dolores enjoyed baking, cooking and spending time with her family; especially her grandchildren. Every year, she looked forward to her annual pilgrimage to Carey, Ohio, to visit Our Lady of Consolation with her grandchildren. Her support of this trip earned her the title, “Pilgrim of the Year” in 2017.

She leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Gene; a son, Mark (Kathy) Primavera; a daughter, Patty (Thomas) McCabe; along with her ten grandchildren, Marissa, David, Monica, Patrick, Colin and Gloria McCabe and Olivia, Anna, Andrew and Maria Primavera, who all lived on the family farm in North Lima and definitely were the joys of her life. She also leaves behind several adored nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Barbara Endress and a brother, Michael Costello.

The Primavera family has entrusted the care of Dolores to the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends on Sunday afternoon, June 2 from 12:00 Noon – 3:00 p.m. at the Kubina-Yuhasz-Wasko Funeral Home, 5925 Market Street in Boardman and again on Monday morning, June 3 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at St. Jude Catholic Church in Columbiana.

In lieu of flowers, monetary contributions will be applied to Gregorian Masses in Dolores’ memory.

A television tribute will air Monday, June 3 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.