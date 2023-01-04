STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David Michael Schwartz, 50, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, December 30, 2022.

David was born September 11, 1972, the son of Michael and Mary Schwartz.

He was a 1992 graduate of Poland Seminary High School and a lifelong area resident.

David was a hard worker who took pride in his work.

He was an avid Steelers fan who enthusiastically cheered on his team.

David will be missed by his parents, Michael and Mary Schwartz; his daughters, Maria, Kaylei and Emmah Schwartz and his sisters, Kym (Brian) McGivern and Lisa (Scott) Mosco Shehan. He also leaves behind his nieces, Paige and Lainey McGivern; nephew, Donovan Mosco and his many aunts, uncles and cousins.

David was preceded in death by his grandparents and his beloved uncles, Robert Schwartz and Frank and George Kovach.

The family has entrusted David’s care to the Kubina-Yuhasz-Wasko Funeral Home, where they will receive friends from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 7, 2023, followed immediately by a memorial celebration of life starting at 10:00 a.m., officiated by Pastor Ralph Edwards.

He will be inurned at Poland Riverside Cemetery.

The family would like to give special thanks to the members of the Struthers Police and Fire Departments who so respectfully provided care and assistance to the family on the day of his passing.

