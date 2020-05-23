David J. Zalka, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David J. Zalka, 50, passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.

He was born September 1, 1969 in Youngstown, a son of the late Eugene and Helen Kanik Zalka.

He graduated from Cardinal Mooney High School.

He was member of the Our Lady of Sorrows Parish at Sts. Cyril & Methodist Church.

David loved the outdoors, especially camping, boating and fishing. He also enjoyed taking long rides to some of his favorite places. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Indians fan.

David leaves behind to cherish his memory, his siblings, Mary Ann Zalka of Poland, Patricia Zalka and Carol Zalka both of Boardman; two aunts and many cousins.

Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Eugene “Bud” Zalka.

The family has entrusted the Kubina-Yuhasz-Wasko Funeral Home with the arrangements. Private services will be held and a public memorial mass will be held at a future date.

The family requests that any material contributions be made to the American Heart Association, 840 Southwestern Run, Youngstown, OH 44514.

