YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David Balzic, 59, passed away on Friday, September 2, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman with his loving wife by his side.

Dave was born May 22, 1963 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a son of the late George and Frances (Fetsko) Balzic.

He attended the New Castle School of Trades and worked for Lake Park Cemetery and Ventling Memorials.

He was a jack of all trades who often could be found tinkering with cars, especially his beloved Fords. He had an amazing sense of direction and could get from point A to B without a map. Most of all, he was a kind, generous and selfless man who would be known to give you the shirt off his back if you needed it. His laid-back way of life will be missed by all those lucky enough to know him.

Dave leaves behind his beloved wife of almost 32 years, the former Renee Yuza, whom he married October 20, 1990; his brothers, Kenneth, Michael and Daniel Balzic; his nieces and nephew, Adeline (who is also his Goddaughter), Emily and Kenneth, Jr.; his great-niece and nephews, George, Emmet and Victoria; his cousin-in-law, John Yuza and his canine companion, Blackie.

Other than his parents, Dave was preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Pamela Balzic and his in-laws from Renee’s side of the family.

The family has entrusted the care of Dave to the Kubina-Yuhasz-Wasko Funeral Home where they will receive friends on Saturday, September 10, 2022 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m., followed immediately by a funeral service at 10:00 a.m., celebrated by Fr. John Jerek.

He will be interred at Lake Park Cemetery.

Please visit www.waskofamily.com to send the family condolences.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of David Balzic, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, September 9 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.